Motorcycle, car driving license renewal fee in Lahore [March 2024 update]

LAHORE – The Punjab government has enforced the revised fee structure for issuance of driving licenses of various categories.
It has also hiked the renewal fee for motorcycle and car driving license for citizens of all Punjab cities, including Lahore. It is mandatory for the drivers to get their license renewed if they are expired or about to expire as they can face penalty for riding vehicles with an expired permit.
The applicants can get their licenses renewed by visiting the relevant offices.
Copy of CNIC
2 Passport size photographs
Medical certificate (issued by authorized medical practitioner)
Medical Fitness Certificate (only for the candidates of the age of 50 years or above)
Application form
Original Driving License
Relevant tickets
The renewal fee for motorcycle license has been increased to Rs480 for one year while the applicant can face up to Rs600 fine over late renewal.
The revised renewal fee for car driving license stands at Rs1,650 for one year while the applicant can face up to Rs2,062 fine over late renewal.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
