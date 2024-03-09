Motorcycle, car driving license renewal fee in Lahore [March 2024 update]

LAHORE – The Punjab government has enforced the revised fee structure for issuance of driving licenses of various categories.

It has also hiked the renewal fee for motorcycle and car driving license for citizens of all Punjab cities, including Lahore. It is mandatory for the drivers to get their license renewed if they are expired or about to expire as they can face penalty for riding vehicles with an expired permit.

The applicants can get their licenses renewed by visiting the relevant offices.

Documents Required for Renewal of License

Copy of CNIC

2 Passport size photographs

Medical certificate (issued by authorized medical practitioner)

Medical Fitness Certificate (only for the candidates of the age of 50 years or above)

Application form

Original Driving License

Relevant tickets

Motorcycle, Car Renewal Fee 2024

The renewal fee for motorcycle license has been increased to Rs480 for one year while the applicant can face up to Rs600 fine over late renewal.

The revised renewal fee for car driving license stands at Rs1,650 for one year while the applicant can face up to Rs2,062 fine over late renewal.