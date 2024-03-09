Lahore TikToker arrested for Killing husband

LAHORE – A TikTok star and an accomplice was arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Punjab capital city of Lahore.
Punjab Police spokesperson said the social media star and accomplice Rizwan Malik killed the former’s husband. Later, Malik fled abroad to avoid arrest in the case.
Police said the suspect Rizwan Malik was arrested from Muscat and brought to Pakistan to face the case against him.
In 2022, Sialkot police had arrested a TikTok star, Mamoona Iram Shehzadi, for allegedly killing her husband with the help of her friend.
The Punjab Police had announced the development on its official Twitter handle, stating that Mamoona Iram Shehzadi along with her TikTok partner misled police that her husband was killed in a robbery incident.
The resident of Model Town (Ugoki), a suburban town in Sialkot district, was arrested after District Police Officer Syed Zeeshan Raza took notice of the incident and formed three teams to investigate the case.
The probe teams arrested Shehzadi after they found traces of her involvement in the murder.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.