Lahore TikToker arrested for Killing husband

LAHORE – A TikTok star and an accomplice was arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Punjab capital city of Lahore.

Punjab Police spokesperson said the social media star and accomplice Rizwan Malik killed the former’s husband. Later, Malik fled abroad to avoid arrest in the case.

Police said the suspect Rizwan Malik was arrested from Muscat and brought to Pakistan to face the case against him.

In 2022, Sialkot police had arrested a TikTok star, Mamoona Iram Shehzadi, for allegedly killing her husband with the help of her friend.

The Punjab Police had announced the development on its official Twitter handle, stating that Mamoona Iram Shehzadi along with her TikTok partner misled police that her husband was killed in a robbery incident.

The resident of Model Town (Ugoki), a suburban town in Sialkot district, was arrested after District Police Officer Syed Zeeshan Raza took notice of the incident and formed three teams to investigate the case.

The probe teams arrested Shehzadi after they found traces of her involvement in the murder.