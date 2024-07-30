Security forces eliminate 5 terrorists in KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed five terrorists in three separate operations in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.
According to ISPR, security forces conducted three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 28-29, killing a total of five terrorists.
In Mohmand district, an intelligence-based joint operation resulted in the elimination of three terrorists, including a key militant leader.
During the operation, the terrorist hideout was destroyed, and a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials was seized. ISPR reported that during intense exchange of fire, KP Police Constable Abrar Hussain from Swabi district embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly.
In another intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district, security forces effectively targeted a terrorist hideout, killing a notorious militant known as Sifatullah alias Mullah Mansoor, and wounding three other terrorists. Sifatullah was involved in multiple terrorist activities, including facilitating a suicide bombing in Daraban on December 12, 2023, and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.
In the third operation in North Waziristan district, security forces killed another militant leader.
The spokesperson for Pakistan Army stated that Pakistan’s security forces stand united with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability in the country. The sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
