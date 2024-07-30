Security forces eliminate 5 terrorists in KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed five terrorists in three separate operations in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 28-29, killing a total of five terrorists.

In Mohmand district, an intelligence-based joint operation resulted in the elimination of three terrorists, including a key militant leader.

During the operation, the terrorist hideout was destroyed, and a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials was seized. ISPR reported that during intense exchange of fire, KP Police Constable Abrar Hussain from Swabi district embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly.

In another intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district, security forces effectively targeted a terrorist hideout, killing a notorious militant known as Sifatullah alias Mullah Mansoor, and wounding three other terrorists. Sifatullah was involved in multiple terrorist activities, including facilitating a suicide bombing in Daraban on December 12, 2023, and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

In the third operation in North Waziristan district, security forces killed another militant leader.

The spokesperson for Pakistan Army stated that Pakistan’s security forces stand united with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability in the country. The sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.