I play for Pakistan, not for captaincy, says Shaheen Afridi

Web Desk
10:13 AM | 30 Jul, 2024
Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has stated that he plays cricket for Pakistan, not for the captaincy.

Speaking to the media during the final of the Shahid Afridi Foundation Under-16 Cricket Tournament in Karachi, Shaheen Afridi said, “Red ball cricket is the real cricket, which enhances skills. My job is to play cricket, and I don’t pay attention to people’s comments.”

He added, “Negative-minded people may come, but I focus on my performance. I will play with pride for my country and won’t pay any attention to negative things.”

Shaheen emphasized the importance of team unity, saying, “The eleven players in the team should be good friends. We play for the same country and team, so we should be united. I have been well-trained and taught to fight for the team.”

He also mentioned his availability for selection against Bangladesh, saying, “I am not resting; I am available for selection. I play cricket for Pakistan, not for captaincy. For me, Pakistan comes first, then the team, and then myself.”

