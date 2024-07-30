JI announces countrywide sit-ins against inflation, IPP contracts

RAWALPINDI – Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the emir of Jamaat-e-Islami, has announced the commencement of nationwide sit-ins against inflation and the agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).
Speaking to protesters in Rawalpindi, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman stated that a sit-in is beginning outside the Governor House in Karachi. In the first phase, sit-ins will be held in Karachi, followed by Lahore and Multan.
The Jamaat-e-Islami leader demanded a reduction in electricity prices and an audit of the IPPs, giving the government a two-day ultimatum to meet these demands.
He emphasised that they would only leave after their demands are met and announced plans to observe Palestine Day on August 3 and Kashmir Solidarity Day on August 5.
He further mentioned that the second round of negotiations between the government and Jamaat-e-Islami could not take place yesterday, and that Jamaat-e-Islami has presented its 10 demands to the government committee.
It is noteworthy that Jamaat-e-Islami’s sit-in in Rawalpindi against inflation and IPP agreements is ongoing since July 26.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
