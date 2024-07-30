JI announces countrywide sit-ins against inflation, IPP contracts

RAWALPINDI – Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the emir of Jamaat-e-Islami, has announced the commencement of nationwide sit-ins against inflation and the agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Speaking to protesters in Rawalpindi, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman stated that a sit-in is beginning outside the Governor House in Karachi. In the first phase, sit-ins will be held in Karachi, followed by Lahore and Multan.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader demanded a reduction in electricity prices and an audit of the IPPs, giving the government a two-day ultimatum to meet these demands.

He emphasised that they would only leave after their demands are met and announced plans to observe Palestine Day on August 3 and Kashmir Solidarity Day on August 5.

He further mentioned that the second round of negotiations between the government and Jamaat-e-Islami could not take place yesterday, and that Jamaat-e-Islami has presented its 10 demands to the government committee.

It is noteworthy that Jamaat-e-Islami’s sit-in in Rawalpindi against inflation and IPP agreements is ongoing since July 26.