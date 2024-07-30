Late Aamir Liaquat's wife Dania Shah ties the knot again

MULTAN – The widow of the late televangelist Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Shah, has tied the knot for second time, it emerged on Tuesday.
She has confirmed her second marriage in a video statement, revealing that the marriage was held a few months ago.
Dania Shah said she needed a person, who could support her in every situation, as she was going through various problems in her life.
During this phase, I got marriage proposal from Shehzad and after much consideration she agreed to marry him.
Another video circulating on social media shows, Shehzad can be seen introducing Danian Shah to his friends. He also said this video message is for those people who were not taking his marriage to Dania seriously. He said they had married around four months ago.
It is recalled that Dania was arrested in 2022 in Lodhra for allegedly spreading inappropriate videos of her late husband Aami Liaquat Hussain.
She was released from jail after several months as the court had issued a release order.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.