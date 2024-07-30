Late Aamir Liaquat's wife Dania Shah ties the knot again

MULTAN – The widow of the late televangelist Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Shah, has tied the knot for second time, it emerged on Tuesday.

She has confirmed her second marriage in a video statement, revealing that the marriage was held a few months ago.

Dania Shah said she needed a person, who could support her in every situation, as she was going through various problems in her life.

During this phase, I got marriage proposal from Shehzad and after much consideration she agreed to marry him.

Another video circulating on social media shows, Shehzad can be seen introducing Danian Shah to his friends. He also said this video message is for those people who were not taking his marriage to Dania seriously. He said they had married around four months ago.

It is recalled that Dania was arrested in 2022 in Lodhra for allegedly spreading inappropriate videos of her late husband Aami Liaquat Hussain.

She was released from jail after several months as the court had issued a release order.