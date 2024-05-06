Dania Shah 'agrees to pay her lawyer Rs20m fee' in Aamir Liaquat inheritance case

Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah is out of prison and ready to pursue the inheritance case for her late husband’s money with a lawyer who will charge her Rs20 million as his fee.

In a video recorded with Dania Shah, her lawyer Shahzad Hakeem said nobody could stop his client from getting her share from Aamir Liaquat's property.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain was a television host, politician, and a highly controversial figure. In February 2022, Aamir Liaquat entered into his third marriage with 18-year-old Dania Shah, a resident of Punjab. His final days were marked by turmoil, and he tragically lost his life amid emotional struggles.

Following his death, a series of legal battles ensued for his children, triggered by his third wife, Dania Shah, who emerged despite purportedly having divorced him.

Dania Shah initiated legal action against Aamir's family, seeking to exhume his body for post-mortem examination. She also pursued claims to her alleged share of his inheritance. Additionally, she faced legal consequences for publicly releasing Aamir Liaquat's private videos, an act that deeply affected him emotionally.