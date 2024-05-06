Karachi temperature may hit 40 degrees in next 24 hours

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts a continued spell of hot weather in Karachi this week, with the port city already experiencing scorching temperatures reaching 36°C on Monday.

Karachi residents endured sweltering conditions today, and the heat is expected to intensify over the next 24 hours, with temperatures climbing from 36°C to 38°C. The heat index, or "feels like" temperature, is anticipated to reach 40°C to 42°C during peak daytime hours, according to the Met department.

Currently, Karachi is under the influence of continental air from the western side, with winds blowing at 14km per hour and humidity levels at 67%.

A weather analyst has forecasted a persistent heatwave in Karachi throughout the week, with temperatures fluctuating between 35°C and 37°C, possibly rising to 40°C over the weekend. Light winds from the west and southwest are expected during this period, with humidity levels ranging from 40% to 50% during peak sunlight hours and increasing to 80% at night.

Karachi residents can expect continued high temperatures with minor daily variations until the onset of monsoon rains.

The daily weather forecast indicates prevailing continental air over most parts of the country. Dry weather is expected in many regions on Monday, although isolated areas in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) may experience partly cloudy conditions with light rain or thunderstorms.

Similar weather conditions are anticipated on Tuesday, with daytime temperatures gradually rising in plain areas.

The PMD reported the highest maximum temperatures in Sindh, with Jacobabad recording 46°C and Mohenjo Daro and Dadu reaching 45°C.