US agrees with statement of Pakistan Army's spox on conspiracy claims

NEW YORK – The US government Friday once again rejected prime minister Imran’s allegation of foreign conspiracy against him, besides concurring with the statement of Pakistan military’s spokesperson on the matter.

On Thursday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after the National Security Committee meeting held last month to discuss the foreign threat letter.

The threat letter was first brandished by former premier during a public gathering on March 27, claiming the Opposition’s no-confidence motion was part of the conspiracy hatched by the US to oust him.

Today, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price in his regular press briefing once again rubbished Khan’s allegations.

“Our message has been clear and consistent on this that there is no truth whatsoever to allegations that have been put forward. We support the peaceful upholding of the constitutional and democratic principles including respect for human rights,” Price highlighted.

He clarified that the US did not support any specific political party whether it is the matter of Pakistan or any other country around the world.

“We support broader principles including the rule of law and equal justice under the law,” the spokesperson added.

Commenting on the DG ISPR's statement about denial of “conspiracy”, Price said, “We would agree with it.”

He also congratulated newly elected PM Shehbaz Shairf, who was voted into power by the National Assembly after Imran Khan was ousted through no-trust vote.

“We congratulated PM Shehbaz Sharif on his election by the Pakistani parliament and we look forward to working with him and his government,” he said.

Talking about the bilateral ties between the two countries, the US State Department spokesperson said, “For almost 75 years the relationship between US and Pakistan has been a vital one, we look forward to continuing that work with Pakistan’s government to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the broader region.”