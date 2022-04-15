Shadab Khan performs Umrah, shares photo from Makkah

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan performed Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.

The leg-spinner shared the news with his fans on Twitter while sharing a photo of him standing near the Holy Kaaba in Makkah.

“Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah. Prayed for my country, for humanity, for peace, for prosperity and above all health for everyone. May Allah bless you all,” he captioned the post.

Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah. Prayed for my country, for humanity, for peace, for prosperity and above all health for everyone. May Allah bless you all. pic.twitter.com/UbeNRtFS9J — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) April 14, 2022

Meanwhile, politicians, cricket fellows and fans have congratulated him on performing Umrah.

Mubarak Masha'ALLAH — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 14, 2022

MashAllah ! Mubarak Shaddy. — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) April 14, 2022