Shadab Khan performs Umrah, shares photo from Makkah
LAHORE – Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan performed Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.
The leg-spinner shared the news with his fans on Twitter while sharing a photo of him standing near the Holy Kaaba in Makkah.
“Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah. Prayed for my country, for humanity, for peace, for prosperity and above all health for everyone. May Allah bless you all,” he captioned the post.
Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah. Prayed for my country, for humanity, for peace, for prosperity and above all health for everyone. May Allah bless you all. pic.twitter.com/UbeNRtFS9J— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) April 14, 2022
Meanwhile, politicians, cricket fellows and fans have congratulated him on performing Umrah.
Mubarak Masha'ALLAH— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 14, 2022
MashAllah ! Mubarak Shaddy.— Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) April 14, 2022
Shadab Khan becomes top wicket-taking spinner in ... 10:57 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan crossed another milestone as he becomes the most successful spinner ...
