Shadab Khan performs Umrah, shares photo from Makkah

10:01 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
Shadab Khan performs Umrah, shares photo from Makkah
Source: Shadab Khan (Twitter)
LAHORE – Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan performed Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan. 

The leg-spinner shared the news with his fans on Twitter while sharing a photo of him standing near the Holy Kaaba in Makkah. 

“Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah. Prayed for my country, for humanity, for peace, for prosperity and above all health for everyone. May Allah bless you all,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, politicians, cricket fellows and fans have congratulated him on performing Umrah. 

