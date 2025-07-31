Cjcsc Gen Sahir Shamshad Strengthens Defence Ties During Official Visit To Egypt

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), is currently on an official visit to Egypt for the third round of bilateral defence and security dialogues.

During his trip, General Sahir held high-level meetings with senior Egyptian leadership, including President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi; General Abdel Mageed Saqr, Minister of Defence and Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces; and Admiral Osama Mounier Mohamed Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), discussions centred on strengthening military-to-military cooperation, with both sides expressing keen interest in joint training, defence coordination, and collaborative exercises. Regional security and counter-terrorism strategies were also key points of the talks.

Visit to Al-Azhar

In a notable engagement, General Sahir met with Professor Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, where he emphasized the importance of religious and interfaith harmony in tackling the roots of extremism. Egyptian authorities lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and recognised their vital contributions to the global war on terror.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Ministry of Defence, General Sahir was presented with a Guard of Honour by a well-turned-out contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces.