Hamas 'agrees' to Gaza ceasefire proposal

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza has claimed that Hamas has agreed to a Qatari and Egyptian proposal on the Gaza ceasefire with the Israeli occupation forces.

Taking to Instagram, Azaiza wrote, "Hamas agreed to the Qatari and the Egyptian proposal to ceasefire."

According to Aljazeera, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has sent word of the group’s acceptance of a ceasefire proposal to Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Hamas said in a statement on its official website, “Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas movement, conducted a telephone call with the prime minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and with the Egyptian intelligence minister, Mr Abbas Kamel, and informed them of Hamas’s approval of their proposal regarding a ceasefire agreement.”

At least 34,735 people have been killed and 78,108 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from Hamas’ October 7 attacks stands at 1,139, with dozens of people still held captive.