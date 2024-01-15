Pakistan, Iran agree to boost bilateral trade to $5b

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mudassar Tipu, has conveyed the commitment of Islamabad and Tehran to elevate their trade exchange to five billion dollars, following the recent signing of a five-year document on strategic and economic cooperation.

During his visit to Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, where a Pakistani convoy of warships was stationed, Tipu emphasised his country's dedication to enhancing trade relations with Iran. He highlighted Pakistan and Iran's joint commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region.

The ambassador underscored that the relationship between Pakistan and Iran carries a profound message of solidarity, peace, and joy for the entire region.

He expressed contentment with the continual growth of ties between the two neighboring nations.

The Pakistani flotilla of warships docked at the First Naval Region of the Iranian Army in the southern waters on Saturday (January 13), symbolizing a gesture of peace and friendship.

The purpose of the visit was to strengthen friendly relations, enhance educational interactions between the Iranian and Pakistani navies, and convey a message of peace and friendship to the countries in the region.