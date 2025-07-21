KP Senate elections: PTI-led govt wins 6 seats, opposition claims 5 under agreed formula

PESHAWAR – Results for the 11 Senate seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been announced, with the pre-agreed 6-5 power-sharing formula between the government and opposition proving effective.

PPP

According to unofficial results, PPP’s Rubina Khalid won the women’s seat, while Talha Mahmood secured victory on a general seat.

Independent candidates

Rubina Naz won the second women’s seat as an independent. Among the general seats, independents Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Noorul Haq Qadri, and Mirza Afridi were declared successful. Azam Swati won the technocrat seat.

JUI-F

From JUI-F, Atta-ul-Haq Darvesh won a general seat, while Dilawar Khan secured the technocrat seat.

PML-N

Niaz Ahmed of PML-N was also elected as a senator.

Under the agreed formula, six senators have been elected from the government side and five from the opposition.

Earlier, all 145 members of the KP Assembly cast their votes for the 11 Senate seats. The final vote was cast by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The polling process remained slow but peaceful throughout the day. The Assembly’s Jirga Hall was designated as the election room, with strict security measures in place.

Currently, the government holds 92 seats in the KP Assembly, while the opposition has 53. Twelve independent candidates were also in the race. A minimum of 19 votes was required to win a general seat.