Lahore receives heavy monsoon rains; more showers expected

LAHORE – The provincial capital Lahore, and several cities in Punjab received heavy rains on Tuesday under new weather system.

The early morning shower brings relief for Lahore residents as temperature comes down under 30°C. Humidity however remains around 85percent.

The rain also inundated low-lying areas and disrupted the power supply in parts of the metropolis.

Low lying areas in metropolis like Tajpura, Garhi Shahu, Lakshmi Chowk, Sanda, Samanabad faced water logging while commuters faced problems.

Inundation also disrupted power supply as several feeders tripped.

Lahore Weather Update

As per PMD advisory, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts and likely to strengthen.

It also mentioned that a trough of westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

In Punjab, more rains and thunderstorm are expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Khushab, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Khanewal, Kasur, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan.