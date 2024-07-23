Lahore receives heavy monsoon rains; more showers expected

LAHORE – The provincial capital Lahore, and several cities in Punjab received heavy rains on Tuesday under new weather system.
The early morning shower brings relief for Lahore residents as temperature comes down under 30°C. Humidity however remains around 85percent.
The rain also inundated low-lying areas and disrupted the power supply in parts of the metropolis.
Low lying areas in metropolis like Tajpura, Garhi Shahu, Lakshmi Chowk, Sanda, Samanabad faced water logging while commuters faced problems.
Inundation also disrupted power supply as several feeders tripped.
As per PMD advisory, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts and likely to strengthen.
It also mentioned that a trough of westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.
In Punjab, more rains and thunderstorm are expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Khushab, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Khanewal, Kasur, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.25 for buying and 280.70 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 354.5 and selling rate is 358.35.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
