Karachi braces for more rains today as new weather system enters Pakistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in the city for the weekends, after previous spell that bring relief.

Karachi is expected to experience more rain and thunderstorms today on Sunday

The isolated rainfall in the city temporarily lowered temperatures, which had recently surged to 40.5°C, with the heat index reaching 56°C. The brief respite came from rain on Friday evening and additional showers on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Met Office, the maximum temperature in the city has been around 39°C over the past 24 hours. Despite another day of forecasted rain, the weather is anticipated to remain hot and humid, with temperatures likely reaching 38°C.

Met Office also predicted showered for various regions of the country with intermittent breaks throughout the coming week.

Strong monsoon currents are expected to move in from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal starting July 22. Weather expert Jawad Memon indicated that a low-pressure system developing in the Bay of Bengal could impact Sindh, with potential heavy rainfall in Karachi between July 22-23 and continuing through the following week.

The PMD has advised all relevant authorities to stay alert and take precautionary measures to prevent any adverse conditions.