Pakistan hands over demarche to Kyrgyz chargé d'affaires over Bishkek violence

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office of Pakistan issued a demarche to Charge d’affaires of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Pakistan Melis Moldaliev over violence in Bishkek in which over dozen Pakistani students were injured.

The government of Pakistan expressed deep concern over recent violent incidents involving foreign nationals, in Bishkek.

The chargé d'affaires was briefed by FO Director General (ECO & CARs) Aizaz Khan on Pakistan's concerns regarding reports of violence against Pakistani students in Central Asian nation.

Islamabad stressed need for the Kyrgyz government to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani citizens in the country.

Kyrgyz envoy expressed regret over the incidents and pledged to hold an inquiry and punish those responsible.

Pakistani Embassy in Kyrgyzstan has opened emergency helplines and is providing support to affected students and their families. Pakistani Ambassador Hasan Ali Zaigham is in contact with local officials to ensure the safety of Pakistani nationals.

Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Unit has been activated to assist Pakistani nationals in Kyrgyzstan, with contact numbers and email provided for assistance.