Aishwarya Rai makes a statement in Blue gown at Cannes 2024

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dazzled on Day 2 of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in a stunning blue gown, reminiscent of fictional princess character.

Aishwarya's first appearance at Cannes was in 2002 for the film Devdas, and after two decades, the Bollywood icon did it again.

After debuting a black-and-gold ensemble on first day, The Pink Panther 2 star stunned in a striking blue and silver look as fans eagerly await her red-carpet looks every year. She swapped her monochrome and gold for a blue and silver ensemble, attending the screening of Kinds of Kindness.

Her outfit with extravagant sleeves and a voluminous skirt got everyone's attention. Despite a recent injury requiring her to wear a cast, the B.Town star looked regal in a gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock.