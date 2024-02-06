Aishwarya Rai silences divorce rumors with birthday love for husband Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as finally shut down the swirling divorce rumors with a loving birthday tribute to her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, on Instagram. The post, featuring a picture of the couple and their daughter, Aaradhya, in matching red attire accompanied with a baby picture as well.
In the caption, she showered her husband with blessings, wishing him "happiness, love, calm, peace, an good health." She further encouraged him to "shine on!"
While other celebrities offered birthday wishes, Abhishek Bachchan's singular heart emoji on Aishwarya's post garnered significant attention. Notably, its timing amidst swirling divorce rumors led many online observers to dub it a "convenient" response, suggesting strategic damage control rather than genuine affection. Many celebrated it as a definitive end to the rumors.
Recent rumors stemmed from the couple's separate appearances at certain events, including Paris Fashion Week, where they avoided being photographed together. However, their joint appearance at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day event, where they were seen interacting warmly and Abhishek even placed his arm around Aishwarya, painted a different picture.
The rumors originated subtly, fueled by seemingly insignificant details like Navya Naveli Nanda and Aishwarya avoiding a joint picture at Paris Fashion Week, and social media posts devoid of each other. Additionally, Abhishek's absence of a wedding ring in public appearances and Amitabh Bachchan's unfollowing of Aishwarya on social media added to the speculation.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
