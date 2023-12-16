Search

Aishwarya, Abhishek make joint public appearance raises eyebrows amid seperation rumours

06:27 PM | 16 Dec, 2023
Source: Instagram
The iconic Bollywood couple, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, recently attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day event in Mumbai, according to Hindustan Times.

Despite ongoing speculation about strains in their relationship, their joint appearance at this public event has sparked intense curiosity among fans and media outlets.

Captured in various pictures and videos shared on social media, the couple's arrival brought a mixed aura. Aishwarya, accompanied by her mother Brindya Rai, exuded elegance in a black and golden suit, while Abhishek, accompanied by his father Amitabh Bachchan and nephew Agastya Nanda, sported a navy blue ensemble.

Observers noted interactions between family members, including Aishwarya's affectionate gestures towards her nephew and a warm exchange with Amitabh. Notably, Abhishek was seen engaging in conversation with daughter in law, displaying an affectionate gesture by placing his arm around her.

Previous reports of Abhishek appearing without his wedding ring and Amitabh unfollowing Aishwarya on social media have fueled gossip. Alleged relocation and a cessation of communication between Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan have added to the speculation.

