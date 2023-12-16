Two Sindh officers dismissed for corruption in Public Service Commission exam 2020

KARACHI – Two officers of Sindh government were dismissed from job for forgery in results of Sindh Public Service Commission exam 2020 to get some candidates cleared in it.

Reports said Sindh chief secretary has issued an order for dismissal of Hadi Baksh Kalhoro and Mushtaq Ajan from the post of controller and deputy controller, respectively, after they were found guilty in the probe conducted by two senior officers of Grade 21.

Both had cunningly passed the favourite candidates by ignoring those who were on the merit.

Hadi Baksh and Mustaq were giving two chances to prove their innocence. First they submitted written replies to show cause notices and later they were called physically to record their statements but they failed to satisfy the authorities concerned.

The investigators reached the conclusion that both officers committed corruption and damaged the process for recruitment in public sector departments.