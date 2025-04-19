Heavy Rains, Hailstorms expected in parts of Pakistan as NDMA issues fresh alert

ISLAMABAD – National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued high-alert weather advisory for parts of north western Pakistan, warning residents and travelers of severe weather conditions expected to strike within the next 12 hours.

As per NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), a powerful weather system is forecast to bring intense rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds, and hailstorms to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The affected areas include Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Khyber, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kurram, Orakzai, and Waziristan.

Officials also warned of flash floods, landslides, and damages to infrastructure, power lines, and standing crops. Vulnerable and low-lying areas are especially at risk, while mountainous regions face potential landslide threats.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel, particularly in hilly or landslide-prone zones like Hazara and Malakand. Motorists are advised to check road conditions in advance, as heavy rains may lead to road closures and travel disruptions.

Emergency response teams have been placed on high alert, and the public is encouraged to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. NDMA emphasized that strict adherence to safety measures is essential to protect lives and property during this hazardous weather spell.