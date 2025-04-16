Weather update April 2025 – Met Office predicts rains in THESE areas of Pakistan

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted strong winds and thunderstorms with rain in several parts of the country till April 20.

However, most areas of the country will experience hot and dry weather.

Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, northeastern Punjab, northeastern Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan may experience thunderstorms, strong winds, and scattered rain.

Islamabad and surrounding areas are expected to remain hot and dry during the day, while in the evening, strong winds and thunderstorms with rain are likely at some places. During this period, heavy rainfall and hailstorms are also expected at certain locations.

In Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, and surrounding areas, strong winds and thunderstorms with rain are expected at some places, while hailstorms are likely at a few locations.

In Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas, the weather will remain dry during the day, while in the evening or night, strong winds, thunderstorms with rain, and in some areas, heavy rainfall is expected.

In most districts of Sindh, the weather is expected to be hot and dry, while in the upper and central districts, very hot weather is expected, along with strong winds in the afternoon.

In most districts of Balochistan, the weather is expected to be hot and dry. However, in Zhob, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, and surrounding areas, strong winds and thunderstorms with rain are expected at some locations.

In Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Buner, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Peshawar, Hangu, Kohat, Tank, Karak, and surrounding areas, dust storms and thunderstorms with rain are expected at some locations.