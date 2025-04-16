Eidul Azha 2025: Karachi cattle market location, opening date announced

KARACHI – As Eidul Azha 2025 draws closer, authorities have announced the location and opening date of the cattle market in port city of Karachi.

The cattle market will be set up at Northern Bypass in Karachi and will become operational from April 19, according to the administration.

This year, special facilities have been arranged for traders, including electricity, water supply, ATM machines, and discounted parking fees.

Vehicles with passes will be allowed to enter the market premises.

The administration further stated that compared to last year, there will be a 50 percent discount on motorcycle and car passes this year.

Additionally, “VIP traders” will be able to obtain tents from the administration at discounted rates, and food stalls have already started being set up in the market.

Eidul Azha 2025 is likely to fall on June 7 in Pakistan, according to predictions made by astronomers.

Eidul Azha is celebrated in the Islamic month of Zul-Hijjah to commemorate the great sacrifices of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The event celebrated across Pakistan, and parts of world with religious fervour as people sacrifice animals, hold special congregational prayers, while family reunions, sumptuous feasts, and charitable activities are also being observed on Festival of Sacrifice.

The Emirates Astronomy Society predicted that Zil-Hijjah moon is likely to be sighted on May 27. If the prediction comes true, Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 6 in the Gulf country.

Eidul Azha Holidays in Pakistan

If the moon is sighted on May 28, Zul-Hijjah will start on May 29, making Eid ul-Adha fall on June 7, 2025)

In this case, the government is expected to officially declare holidays, starting from June 6 to 9 (Friday-Monday) with schools and offices reopening on June 10 (Tuesday).