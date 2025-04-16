Punjab’s war against pollution starts with launching of Environmental Protection Force

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated province’s first Environmental Protection Force during a grand passing-out parade held in Lahore.

The ceremony marked a key step in the government’s mission to tackle pollution and safeguard natural resources. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif graced the occasion as the chief guest, accompanied by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

CM Punjab formally laid foundation of the Environmental Protection Force and a flag-hoisting ceremony was held, adding patriotic fervor to the event. The newly trained Vigilance Squad of the force presented a ceremonial salute to the Chief Minister.

Speaking at the ceremony, Maryam Aurangzeb stressed need for such force, calling it a “timely and visionary initiative” by the Chief Minister. Environmental Protection Force is a reflection of Maryam Nawaz’s commitment to building a greener, cleaner Punjab,” Mariyam said, adding that no previous government has prioritized environmental issues like this.

She commended efforts of the Secretary of Environment and the Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), acknowledging their dedication in bringing the initiative to life. “Providing resources to this department is a major milestone. We’ve not only envisioned change—we’ve delivered it,” Aurangzeb added.

For first time in Punjab’s history, a specific budget has been allocated solely for environmental protection. The newly formed force is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and tools to monitor and address environmental violations effectively.