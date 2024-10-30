Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

‘Green lockdown’ imposed in parts of Lahore amid rising smog

LAHORE – Authorities have imposed lockdown in several areas of Lahore as smog continues to increase in the provincial capital.

Director General Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab, Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh has passed an order to impose green lockdown on air pollution hotspots in Lahore.

The hotspot areas include Abbot Road, starting from Shimla Hill to Gulistan Cinema, Empress road, starting from Shimla Hill to Railway Headquarters, Queen Mary Road starting from Durand Road to Allama Iqbal Road, Davis Road, Egerton Road and Kashmir Road.

As per the notification, there will be a complete ban on construction activities in the hotspot area, while Chhingchi rickshaw will also be banned from entering in these areas.

“There shall be complete ban on operation of commercial generator in the above mentioned areas, which are in violation of the Punjab Environmental Quality Standards,” read the notification.

There shall be complete ban on the open food cooking points / Bar B Q points in the above mentioned areas after 08:00 pm, it said, adding that food outlets are not allowed to use charcoal, coal or wood without installation of proper emission control system.

There shall be complete ban on the operation of Marquees/ Marriage Halls after 10 pm in the said areas, the notification said.

“There shall be a complete ban on dry sweeping in the above mentioned areas. Only wet sweeping shall be done by LWMC,” it added.

“The Government as well as private offices, operating in the above mentioned areas, shall make necessary arrangements to switch over to work from home policy (50% on rotation/ need basis) w.e.f. 04.11.2024 (Monday),” it said.

