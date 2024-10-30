Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices up by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

Gold Breaks All Record To Hit Another High In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold continued its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan amid surge in buying due to wedding seasons and rising interest of investors in the commodity.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs2,900 to settle at Rs287,900.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs2,486 to Rs246,828.

The precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international price where per ounce price moved up 29 to $2,784 as compared to previous day’s closing of $2,755.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively.

A day earlier, gold rates in Pakistan also moved up, and the price per tola further inched up by Rs1600 per tola to hit Rs285,000.

As per tola price soared to Rs285,000 per tola, gold per 10 grams reached Rs 244,342.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 30 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 297.4 300.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 356.85 360.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 184.94
BHD Bahrain Dinar 730.7 738.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.56 201.96
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 317.51 320.31
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

