Gold prices up by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold continued its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan amid surge in buying due to wedding seasons and rising interest of investors in the commodity.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs2,900 to settle at Rs287,900.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs2,486 to Rs246,828.

The precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international price where per ounce price moved up 29 to $2,784 as compared to previous day’s closing of $2,755.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively.

A day earlier, gold rates in Pakistan also moved up, and the price per tola further inched up by Rs1600 per tola to hit Rs285,000.

As per tola price soared to Rs285,000 per tola, gold per 10 grams reached Rs 244,342.