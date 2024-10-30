Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan women cricket head, PSL director step down

Pakistan Women Cricket Head Psl Director Step Down

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that PSL Director Sohaib Sheikh and Tania Mallick, head of women’s cricket, stepped down from their roles to pursue new career opportunities.

In a press release issued by the PCB, Sohaib had rejoined the PCB 13 months ago after previously serving the organisation from 2016 to 2019, while Tania began her tenure at the Gaddafi Stadium in October 2021.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said, “Sohaib Sheikh and Tania Mallick were key members of the PCB management team, making meaningful contributions to our progress as an organisation. Sohaib was part of the core team that launched the HBL PSL in 2016, successfully delivering four seasons, and he returned to produce another high-quality event earlier this year.

“Tania worked with dedication to uplift women’s cricket in Pakistan, making strides at the grassroots level to expand the pool of players. Alongside PCB’s ongoing support, her efforts were recognised internationally by the ICC, where she served as one of the two Full Member representatives on the ICC Women’s Committee.

“The PCB appreciates their hard work, dedication and contributions, and we wish both Sohaib and Tania every success in their future endeavors.”

Saud Shakeel, Noman Ali enter top 10 in latest ICC Test rankings

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 30 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 297.4 300.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 356.85 360.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 184.94
BHD Bahrain Dinar 730.7 738.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.56 201.96
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 317.51 320.31
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search