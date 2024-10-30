Saud Shakeel, Noman Ali enter top 10 in latest ICC Test rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan left-hander Saud Shakeel entered the top 10 for Test batters as he improves 20 spots to move to seventh overall in the latest rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

The improvement comes on the back of his innings of 134 against England in three-match series which was won by Pakistan 2-1.

New Zealand trio Devon Conway moved up eight places to 28th while Tom Latham jumped six rungs to 34th and Glenn Phillips improved 16 spots to 45th and South Africa’s Kyle Verreynne moved up by 14 places to 32nd.

However, England veteran Joe Root remained well out in front of this category despite a pair of low scores in the third Test against Pakistan.

Root contributed scores of five and 33 during the nine-wicket loss, with India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal the main beneficiary as he gained one place to move to third on the list for Test batters following contributions of 30 and 77 against the Black Caps.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali is a new member inside the top 10 Test bowlers after his heroics in the third and final Test of his side’s recent series against England in Rawalpindi.

Noman took nine wickets for the match and was rewarded with an eight-spot jump to ninth overall and a new career-high rating on the list for Test bowlers, while fellow spinner and teammate Sajid Khan also earns the best rating of his career in improving 12 spots to 38th following his 10 scalps from the same contest.

Jasprit Bumrah’s reign as the No.1 ranked Test bowler is over with South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada rising to the top and overtaking the India pacer on the latest rankings.