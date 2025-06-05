Gold prices in Pakistan climb to Rs. 358,400 per tola

By Rimsha Amir
4:56 pm | Jun 5, 2025
Gold prices continued their upward trajectory today, with both international and local markets witnessing significant increases.

According to market reports, the international bullion market saw a sharp rise of $43 per ounce, pushing the price of gold to $3,400 per ounce, a new all-time high driven by economic uncertainty and investor demand for safe-haven assets.

In response to the global surge, gold prices in Pakistan also recorded a substantial hike. The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs. 4,300, reaching Rs. 358,400. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 3,687, now standing at Rs. 307,270.

Market analysts attribute the surge to a combination of factors, including ongoing global inflation concerns, fluctuating currency values, and heightened geopolitical tensions, all of which are prompting investors to turn to gold as a secure investment option.

