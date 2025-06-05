Hbl Zarai Services And Bayer Pakistan Sign Strategic Mou To Empower Smallholder Farmers

HBL Zarai Services Limited (HZSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), has entered into a strategic partnership with Bayer Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, a subsidiary of Bayer AG, to enhance smallholder farmer access to essential agricultural inputs, crop protection products, and high-quality seeds. An agreement was signed by senior representatives from both organizations in Lahore.

Bayer Pakistan, through its Crop Science division, brings decades of global agricultural expertise and innovation, offering a comprehensive portfolio of crop protection and seed solutions. Currently reaching over two million smallholder farmers annually through direct engagement, Bayer is committed to expanding its reach and impact while improving agricultural productivity and promoting sustainable farming practices across Pakistan.

By leveraging HZSL’s on-ground footprint through its Zarai Deras and Zarai Dost Shops, and Bayer’s globally trusted crop science capabilities, this partnership is designed to deliver last-mile impact. Farmers will benefit from greater awareness, accessibility, and affordability of advanced Agri-inputs while receiving localized agronomic support. The collaboration also aims to promote responsible usage of crop protection products and encourage adoption of best practices in line with global sustainability goals.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Amer Aziz, CEO of HBL Zarai Services Limited, stated:

“At HZSL, we are committed to placing the farmer at the center of Pakistan’s agri-revolution. This collaboration with Bayer Pakistan is a meaningful step toward enabling access to high-quality farm inputs and innovative solutions that directly address the challenges faced by our farming community. Together, we will work to unlock greater yield potential, support informed decision-making, and foster a more resilient and inclusive agricultural economy.”

Through this collaboration, HZSL and Bayer aim to create an integrated support framework for farmers by combining Bayer’s world-class product line with HZSL’s grassroots service model. With a shared goal to empower farmers, increase yield per acre, and strengthen food security, the partnership represents a major step forward in Pakistan’s agricultural transformation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ahmed Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Bayer Pakistan, said:

“At Bayer, we’re focused on getting close to our customers to meet their needs as best possible. For Pakistan’s smallholder farmers, this means ensuring access to the products and services they need to protect and maximize yields, improve their livelihoods, and sustainably feed a growing population. We’re pleased to be partnering with HBL Zarai Services on this vital mission and look forward to leveraging their expertise to serve more farmers, ultimately enhancing overall agricultural productivity and food security.”

This strategic alliance builds on HZSL’s mission to provide free agronomy advisory, rental-based mechanization services, quality input supply, and crop procurement support. It also builds on Bayer’s intent to increase the capacity of smallholder farmers worldwide, in line with the company’s global mission Health for all, Hunger for none.

As both organizations move forward, the partnership is expected to deliver tangible value to smallholder farmers and set new benchmarks in sustainable agricultural development.