Three drown in Malakand’s Dargai area

MALAKAND – In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand district, four people, including a child, drowned in a canal in Dargai, resulting in three confirmed deaths.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Khattko Shah Canal near the refugee camp, where four individuals, including a child, drowned. Rescue 1122 Malakand teams, along with local residents, launched a search and rescue operation and retrieved all four victims from the canal, transferring them to THQ Hospital Dargai.

The hospital confirmed the deaths of 32-year-old Alamzeb, 26-year-old Bilal, and six-year-old Arman.

The fourth victim, 17-year-old Salman, is under medical treatment in critical condition.