Pm Shehbaz Arrives In Jeddah On Two Day Visit To Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Jeddah on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister along with the Pakistani delegation have now left for Makkah to perform Umrah.

Earlier, upon arrival in Jeddah, he was received by Governor of Jeddah, Saud bin Abdullah Jalawi, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq and other senior diplomatic officials.

The prime minister is visiting Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.