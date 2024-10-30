Pm Shehbaz Arrives In Doha On Two Day Visit

DOHA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after completing his visit to Saudi Arabia, has arrived in Qatar, where he will stay for two days.

At the invitation of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Doha for a two-day visit.

He was received at the airport by Qatar’s Minister of State for Mediation Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, the Pakistani Ambassador to Qatar, and other diplomatic officials.

During his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and will also hold discussions with delegations from the Qatar Investment Authority and the Qatar Businessmen Association.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the “Manzar Art Exhibition: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to Present” at the Qatar Museum.

Federal Ministers Khawaja Asif, Jam Kamal Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Attaullah Tarar have also arrived in Doha with the prime minister.