Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PM Shehbaz appreciates Saudi Arabia’s support for economic revival

Pm Shehbaz Appreciates Saudi Arabias Support For Economic Revival

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday highlighting the importance of deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, appreciated Kingdom’s support for the economic revival and stability.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman during the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

The prime minister extended well wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and prayed for his health and well-being. He thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi Arabia’s support of Pakistan in matters related to international financial institutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation by the Crown Prince and Saudi officials.

Acknowledging the visionary leadership behind the Future Investment Initiative conference, the prime minister remarked that Saudi Vision 2030 aligns closely with Pakistan’s key policy goals.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to a strong Pakistan-Saudi economic partnership and agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and economic collaboration.

The prime minister mentioned the recent visit of a high-level Saudi delegation led by the Saudi Minister of Investment and highlighted the Pakistan-Saudi economic partnership based on the signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the visit.

The two leaders also expressed concerns over the ongoing Israeli aggression in the region, which has caused immense destruction.

The statement highlighted that both nations agreed on the enduring religious and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which have strengthened over decades.

PM Shehbaz invites global investors to invest in Pakistan’s economy

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 29 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 297.4 300.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 356.85 360.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 184.94
BHD Bahrain Dinar 730.7 738.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.56 201.96
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 317.51 320.31
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search