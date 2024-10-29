PM Shehbaz appreciates Saudi Arabia’s support for economic revival

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday highlighting the importance of deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, appreciated Kingdom’s support for the economic revival and stability.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman during the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

The prime minister extended well wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and prayed for his health and well-being. He thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi Arabia’s support of Pakistan in matters related to international financial institutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation by the Crown Prince and Saudi officials.

Acknowledging the visionary leadership behind the Future Investment Initiative conference, the prime minister remarked that Saudi Vision 2030 aligns closely with Pakistan’s key policy goals.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to a strong Pakistan-Saudi economic partnership and agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and economic collaboration.

The prime minister mentioned the recent visit of a high-level Saudi delegation led by the Saudi Minister of Investment and highlighted the Pakistan-Saudi economic partnership based on the signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the visit.

The two leaders also expressed concerns over the ongoing Israeli aggression in the region, which has caused immense destruction.

The statement highlighted that both nations agreed on the enduring religious and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which have strengthened over decades.