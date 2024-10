A vehicle carrying wedding guests met with an accident in Chagai, Balochistan, resulting in 6 deaths and injuries to 13 others.

According to media reports, the accident occurred in the Amin Dock area of Chagai, where the vehicle overturned, leading to 6 fatalities and 13 injuries, with two individuals reported in critical condition.

Following the incident, rescue teams transported the injured to Dalbandin Hospital, and those with more severe injuries were later sent to Quetta.