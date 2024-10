Canada links Indian home minister Amit Shah to Sikh Separatist Murders

LAHORE – Canada raised fingers at Indian Home Minister Amit Shah for his involvement in plots targeting Sikh separatists on Canadian soil as the diplomatic row between the two sides intensifies.

Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison named Amit in a campaign of violence and intimidation against Sikh separatists during a parliamentary session.

Morrison said W.P journo asked if it (Amit Shah) was that person. I confirmed it was that person, although he did not disclose specific evidence to support the allegations.

New Delhi labeled Sikh separatists as terrorists, emphasising concerns over their calls for independent homeland.