Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Immovable Property Rates jacked up by nearly 75pc in THESE cities; Check full list

Immovable Property Rates Jacked Up By Nearly 75pc In These Cities Check Full List

KARACHI – Immovable Property Rates have been increased by nearly 75percent as Federal Board of Revenue of Pakistan takes action in these cities.

The apex tax collection authority declared major adjustment in values of immovable properties, increasing them by up to 75 percent in 56 cities across the country. This new change aims to align property values more closely with current market rates.

The decision was made after series of consultations with developers and builders, as FBR issued notifications detailing the new values, which include updated fair market assessments for residential, commercial, and industrial properties. This marks the first significant revision in over two years, after four previous adjustments in recent times.

With the new big change, properties will see value increases of 75 percent as authorities separate valuations for different property categories to provide clearer guidance.

City      
Abbottabad Faisalabad Khushab Rahim Yar Khan
Attock Ghotki Lahore Rawalpindi
Bahawalpur Gujranwala Larkana Sahiwal
Chakwal Gujrat Lasbela Sargodha
Dera Ismail Khan Gwadar Lodhran Sheikhupura
Dera Ghazi Khan Hafiz Abad Mandi Bahauddin Sialkot
Haripur Hyderabad Mansehra Sukkur
Islamabad Jhang Mardan Toba Tek Singh
Jhelum Karachi Mirpurkhas Quetta
Nankana Narowal Peshawar  

FBR imposes additional tax on property purchases

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 30 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 297.4 300.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 356.85 360.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 184.94
BHD Bahrain Dinar 730.7 738.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.56 201.96
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 317.51 320.31
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search