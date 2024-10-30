Immovable Property Rates jacked up by nearly 75pc in THESE cities; Check full list

KARACHI – Immovable Property Rates have been increased by nearly 75percent as Federal Board of Revenue of Pakistan takes action in these cities.

The apex tax collection authority declared major adjustment in values of immovable properties, increasing them by up to 75 percent in 56 cities across the country. This new change aims to align property values more closely with current market rates.

The decision was made after series of consultations with developers and builders, as FBR issued notifications detailing the new values, which include updated fair market assessments for residential, commercial, and industrial properties. This marks the first significant revision in over two years, after four previous adjustments in recent times.

With the new big change, properties will see value increases of 75 percent as authorities separate valuations for different property categories to provide clearer guidance.