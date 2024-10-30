Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Private schools barred from charging extra fees beyond tuition, admission charges

KARACHI Relief for parents as Sindh government took decisive step by restricting all private schools from imposing any fees beyond admission and monthly tuition.

The stern warning comes as part of a broader effort to alleviate the financial burden on families struggling with the high costs of private education, as most people want their young ones to get quality education.

A notification issued by Directorate of Private Institutions said private schools can only charge admission and monthly tuition fees while parents have been encouraged to report any school that violates this regulation, with assurances that the government will take appropriate action against non-compliant institutions.

The development comes amid increasing concerns over the soaring fees of private schools, which have left many families in distress. With the cost of living continuing to rise and incomes remaining stagnant, countless parents find it increasingly difficult to afford the exorbitant fees, often sacrificing their own needs to ensure their children receive a quality education.

This new regulation aims to provide some relief to parents and ensure that educational opportunities remain accessible for all children in Sindh.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

