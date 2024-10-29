Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Five killed in attack on Panjgur dam site

At least five people were killed and two others injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on them in Paroom area of district Panjgur.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind the victims were working on a dam site.

He said dead bodies and injured had been shifted to nearby hospital.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemning the incident of firing in Panjgur, have expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.

In their separate statements, they expressed solidarity with the heirs of those, who were killed in the incident and prayed for high ranks of departed souls

The President said terrorists are enemies of the development of the country and prosperity of the province and they do not want the province to be prosperous.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the authorities concerned to identify people involved in attack and award them exemplary punishment.

He said the miscreants through their cowardly acts cannot shake the government’s resolve for the development of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said terrorists involved in the incident will be dealt with Iron hands.

He condemned the incident, sympathized with bereaved families, and prayed for departed souls.

