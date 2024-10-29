Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan, Russia vow to bolster security, defence ties

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and Russia have affirmed their dedication to bolster collaboration in security and defence domains.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Defence of Russia, Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin, and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday).

The meeting addressed regional security environment and matters of mutual interest, including enhancement of bilateral defence and security cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen traditional defence ties with Russia.

The Russian Deputy Minister of Defence commended Pakistan Army’s achievements in combating terrorism and highlighted the importance of a unified, cooperative approach among the global community to counter extremism.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

