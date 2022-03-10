Pakistan apologises for raiding North Korea embassy in Islamabad
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
Pakistan apologises for raiding North Korea embassy in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday apologised for a police raid on the North Korean embassy in Islamabad.

Police on Monday raided the embassy of North Korea in federal capital after receiving a tipoff that a heft hoard of liquor has been stashed inside the mission’s office.

In a letter to the Inspector General Islamabad Police quoted by local media, the embassy has called the incident a violation of the Vienna Convention.

In its letter to the Islamabad police, the embassy said the mission "strongly condemned the unlawful entry into the premises of the DPR [Democratic Peoples Republic] Korea by the Pakistani law enforcement police against the international Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said such raids were outside the purview of police.

“It should have not happened. It is not our job to monitor what is going and coming out from there [Embassy]. Our job is to provide security to embassies. This was a mistake, we apologise,” he told reporters.

