PM Imran says PTI government is stable
07:13 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
PM Imran says PTI government is stable
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan told Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar that the government is stable as no-confidence motion was tabled against the premier.

A detailed discussion on Punjab's political situation will be held after due diligence, the prime minister said during the meeting, where the country's political situation came under discussion among other matters.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Punjab capital on Thursday as the Jahangir Tareen group ramped up the pressure on Punjab chief minister, demanding his removal amid political uncertainty in the country.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi are with the PM in Lahore.

The prime minister is expected to hold a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party in the provincial capital to seek assurance of the party members and address their grievances ahead of crucial voting on the motion.

The PM also met several senior Punjab party leaders, including provincial ministers Samsam Bukhari and Asif Nakai, who are members of the Tareen group.

The Jahangir Tareen group has already announced a boycott of the parliamentary meeting.

