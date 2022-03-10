PM Imran arrives in Lahore for key meetings amid political turmoil 

02:38 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
PM Imran arrives in Lahore for key meetings amid political turmoil 
Source: PTI Twitter


ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Lahore on a day-long visit to meet party’s provincial lawmakers as no-confidence motion submitted by Opposition hanged on him as Damocles sword. 

The premier is be accompanied by key federal ministers, including Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry. He would hold one-on-one meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

He would take the party lawmaker into confidence regarding the no-trust motion.

The Lahore trip comes a day after the premier visited Karachi to seek support of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) against the no-confidence motion. 

MQM-P’s Amir Khan told a presser that the no-confidence motion was not come under discussion in the meeting with the prime minister.

However, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the media that MQM-P has assured full support to the prime minister, adding that the ally party has not made any demands in the meeting. 

Besides no-confidence motion, the Buzdar-led government in Punjab is also facing threats from the disgruntled party leaders as Jahangir Tareen group has intensified efforts to remove Punjab chief minister. 

PM Imran responds to no-confidence motion by ... 05:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated to continue the fight against the ‘corrupt ...

