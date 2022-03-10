PM Imran arrives in Lahore for key meetings amid political turmoil
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Lahore on a day-long visit to meet party’s provincial lawmakers as no-confidence motion submitted by Opposition hanged on him as Damocles sword.
The premier is be accompanied by key federal ministers, including Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry. He would hold one-on-one meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.
He would take the party lawmaker into confidence regarding the no-trust motion.
The Lahore trip comes a day after the premier visited Karachi to seek support of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) against the no-confidence motion.
MQM-P’s Amir Khan told a presser that the no-confidence motion was not come under discussion in the meeting with the prime minister.
However, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the media that MQM-P has assured full support to the prime minister, adding that the ally party has not made any demands in the meeting.
Besides no-confidence motion, the Buzdar-led government in Punjab is also facing threats from the disgruntled party leaders as Jahangir Tareen group has intensified efforts to remove Punjab chief minister.
PM Imran responds to no-confidence motion by ... 05:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated to continue the fight against the ‘corrupt ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
-
- 'Chopped liver?' – Disgruntled Aamir Liaquat slams PM Imran for ...03:01 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran arrives in Lahore for key meetings amid political turmoil02:38 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- SC issues notice to PM Imran in Ayaz Sadiq’s 2013 elections case02:22 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Strings founder Bilal Maqsood releases nursery rhymes in Urdu09:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Sunny Leone's latest video goes viral06:00 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022