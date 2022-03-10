Ahsan Khan and Nimra Khan entertain fans with new funny video
Web Desk
08:19 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
Ahsan Khan and Nimra Khan entertain fans with new funny video
Source: @nimrakhan_official and @khanahsanofficial (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani heartthrob Ahsan Khan and beautiful actress Nimra Khan are two incredibly gifted actors in the entertainment industry.

After creating magic with their performances, the actors are amusing fans with their offscreen antics. The duo hilariously recreated to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's "Islamabad may kaampein taang rahi hein".

The PPP chairman had sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media after a slip of tongue made by him at a rally in Islamabad created a frenzy on social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, the Udaari actor and Nimra shared the video where they recreated the clip. Needless to say, the video is equally humourous and left their massive fan following rolling with laughter.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

On the work front, Ahsan Khan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Qissa Meherbano Ka opposite Mawra Hocane.

Moreover, Nimra has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Sana Javed and Feroze Khan.

Bilawal Bhutto’s slip of tongue sparks meme ... 03:17 PM | 9 Mar, 2022

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media after a slip of tongue made by ...

More From This Category
Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir becomes first ...
07:48 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's latest photoshoot ...
05:32 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
TikToker Hareem Shah's new PDA-packed video with ...
04:00 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
Sana Javed faces backlash after allegations of ...
04:31 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas jumps on #Pasoori bandwagon
03:30 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
Trans man gives birth to a boy
01:38 PM | 10 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir becomes first artist to hold solo exhibition in Madinah
07:48 PM | 10 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr