Ahsan Khan and Nimra Khan entertain fans with new funny video

Pakistani heartthrob Ahsan Khan and beautiful actress Nimra Khan are two incredibly gifted actors in the entertainment industry.

After creating magic with their performances, the actors are amusing fans with their offscreen antics. The duo hilariously recreated to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's "Islamabad may kaampein taang rahi hein".

The PPP chairman had sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media after a slip of tongue made by him at a rally in Islamabad created a frenzy on social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, the Udaari actor and Nimra shared the video where they recreated the clip. Needless to say, the video is equally humourous and left their massive fan following rolling with laughter.

On the work front, Ahsan Khan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Qissa Meherbano Ka opposite Mawra Hocane.

Moreover, Nimra has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Sana Javed and Feroze Khan.