Ahsan Khan and Nimra Khan entertain fans with new funny video
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Ahsan Khan and beautiful actress Nimra Khan are two incredibly gifted actors in the entertainment industry.
After creating magic with their performances, the actors are amusing fans with their offscreen antics. The duo hilariously recreated to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's "Islamabad may kaampein taang rahi hein".
The PPP chairman had sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media after a slip of tongue made by him at a rally in Islamabad created a frenzy on social media platforms.
Taking to Instagram, the Udaari actor and Nimra shared the video where they recreated the clip. Needless to say, the video is equally humourous and left their massive fan following rolling with laughter.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ahsan Khan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Qissa Meherbano Ka opposite Mawra Hocane.
Moreover, Nimra has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Sana Javed and Feroze Khan.
Bilawal Bhutto’s slip of tongue sparks meme ... 03:17 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media after a slip of tongue made by ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- PAKvSA: Pakistan to clash with South Africa in crucial ICC Women's ...10:04 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- ISPR DG says 'high speed flying object' from India landed in Pakistan09:27 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
-
- Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir becomes first artist to hold solo ...07:48 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran says PTI government is stable07:13 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
-
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's latest photoshoot draws backlash05:32 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah's new PDA-packed video with husband goes viral04:00 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022