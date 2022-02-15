Quran teacher slits minor girl’s throat in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD – A Quran teacher was arrested for killing a 12-year-old student within the limits of the Rata Amral police station, Rawalpindi.

Reports said that 21-year-old Adil, who hails from Abbottabad, used to go to the victim's house to teach her Quran.

The day before the murder, the minor girl had informed her parents about the teacher’s inappropriate behaviour, subsequently, they had barred Adil from teaching her.

On Monday, the girl went to the tuition centre in her neighborhood where the suspect approached her and slit her throat, killing her on the spot, the police said.

Police have registered an FIR against Adil, who during initial interrogation had confessed to killing the minor girl.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar condemned the killing of the minor girl and sought a report on the matter.