Minor girl sexually assaulted in Lahore school

LAHORE – A ten-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man in a school in an area of the provincial capital, it emerged on Friday.

The incident happened on the premises of the schools located in the Shahdara area. The father of the victim has lodged a complaint with police, seeking action against the suspect.

He told police that he had informed the school management about the incident but no action was taken from their side.

Police said that the medical examination of the minor girl had been conducted and further investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident as sought a report from the Lahore police in this regard.