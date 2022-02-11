MoFA distributes appreciation certificates among PM’s Digital Media Development Program interns

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Foreign Affairs MoFA hosted the Certificates Distribution ceremony of Digital Media Wing, Prime Minister’s Digital Media Development Program DMDP Fellows'21 who were placed with Strategic Communications Division SCD at MoFA.

MoFA appreciated the efforts of DMDP Fellows who were not only instrumental in helping with day-to-day tasks but also played a quintessential role in helping with important digital media campaigns that made a global impact. At the ceremony, a short video was played that was made by the DMDP fellows which highlighted the Consular Services Facilitation initiatives by MoFA.

We at @ForeignOfficePk believe in the excellence of public service delivery in providing all necessary consular services facilitation. Here is a short video regarding the SOPs. For further details please visit https://t.co/rSJSCqDYb0 pic.twitter.com/tspsCIFi6r — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 10, 2022

Launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Oct 2021, DMDP aims to bridge the gap between the students, the Government of Pakistan, and the Digital Media industry in order to move towards a brighter future in the Digital Media Ecosystem.

Dr. Arslan Khalid, Focal Person to PM on Digital Media said, "the aim of DMDP is to create and mentor a cadre of empowered students who are equipped with the new-age skills required to operate in the Digital Media industry and to empower this talented Pakistani youth to work for national and international media organizations."

General Manager DMW Imran Ghazali congratulated the fellows on completing their fellowship and SCD for hosting them. Ghazali at this occasion also highlighted the ongoing collaboration between DMW and SCD that led to the standardization of over 100 missions' accounts globally across all social media platforms and their streamlining for an effective and impactful narrative building and public outreach.

Imran Ghazali further elaborated that during all mega-events that have national and international significance, DMW and SCD have worked together in close coordination from devising a unified strategy and narrative building to the propagation and amplifying it across all digital media platforms.

Director SCD, Iqra Ashraf also acknowledged the efforts of DMDP Fellows and said this experience will also greatly help the fellows in the future. Iqra Ashraf lauded the fellows for their active role in assisting with the digital media campaign during the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the “Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan”. She appreciated the program and congratulated DMW on successfully implementing this program.

Iqra Ashraf drew special attention to the cooperation between the two organizations and how it has led to the impactful execution of digital media campaigns of special events. DMW has worked closely with SCD in training and equipping the missions on how to use their digital media presence for the dissemination of information and helping propagate a soft image of Pakistan. In this regard trainings and workshops are being conducted for the use of Digital Media Platforms to acclimate the diplomats with tools of modern diplomacy which is currently experiencing fundamental change.

Technical developments, mainly digitization, demands that Government of Pakistan's Digital Assets are at par with international standards as the public is more sensitive to foreign policy issues and seeks to influence diplomacy through social media and other platforms; the way exchange between states, as well as the interchange between government and other domestic actors, progresses is influencing diplomacy’s ability to act legitimately and effectively.