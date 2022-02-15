Sonya Hussyn over the moon as her biggest dream finally comes true
Lollywood diva Sonya Hussyn has been ruling the small screen with her immecable acting skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks.
This time around, the 30-year-old diva left fans touched as she revealed that the biggest dream of her life had finally come true.
The Ishq Zehnaseeb actor recently bought a new house and the video of her breaking the news to her family is melting hearts.
Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she penned a heartwarming note, "Har aulad ka bachpan sy sirf ek khwaab hota ha k maa baap k lye kuch or na sahi, magar ek chota sa ghar zaror bnaen. Wo ghar jisy wo dil sy apna keh sakain.",
"Today, The biggest dream of my life has finally come true. ALHIMDULILLAH ❤❤❤
mere ammi abbu ka ghar - "Aashiana-e-Tasneem"
"sharing the most precious moments of my life, My loved ones, My lifelines with you. Memory that i will cherish till my last breath," she concluded.
The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star is the perfect balance of beauty with brains as her flawless acting skills put her on the radar as one of the most sought out actresses in Pakistan.
On the work front, Sonya last appeared in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine alongside Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed
