Dr Aamir Liaquat takes a dig at Captain Safdar in new viral video

Web Desk
03:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and known host Dr Aamir Liaquat continues to make headlines after he sparked a frenzy with his sudden announcement of a third marriage.

This time around, the 49-year-old controversial host targeted Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar who is the husband of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Taking to his social media, Liaquat shared a video where he takes a jibe at Capt Safdar in his typical bizarre style and taunts him.

In the aforementioned video, Dr Aamir boasts that if one has to live life, he should live like him and should definitely not follow the footsteps of Safdar.

Liaquat's vague statement and direct jibe have caused a furore as speculations have begun that what message was he trying to convey through this cryptic post.

Earlier, Liaquat announced that he had tied the knot for the third time with an 18-year-old girl known as Syeda Dania Shah. He shared pictures and videos with his new bride.

"I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn.", he concluded.

